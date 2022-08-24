Mercedes- AMG launches all-electric SUV EQS 53 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German luxury automobile brand, Mercedes- AMG launched its new all-electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in the Indian markets. The new SUV will be sold as a Completely Built Up (CBU) in India. Only limited number of units will be sold in the country as the company will launch the EQS 580 next month, which will be locally assembled at the Pune factory.

The all-electric Mercedes-AMG EQS is powered by a 400V lithium-ion battery with 107.8 kWh energy consent. The battery produces a total power output of 755 bhp and highest torque of 1020 Nm to each electric motor mounted on front and rear axle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

The EQS 53 is offered in 6 colours choices including 3 ‘MANUFAKTUR’ shades in the form of Nautic blue metallic, Graphite grey metallic, Obsidian black metallic, Selenite grey magno, Hyacinth red metallic and Diamond white bright.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways announces 6 Ganpati Special Trains connecting these cities: Full List

The SUV features a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with AI, Head Up Display, MBUX rear-seat tablet, AMG performance steering wheel in nappa leather, Over-the-air updates with 3d Maps, HEPA filter, Active ambient lighting, Rear axle steering, Burmester 3D surround sound with 15 speakers and AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes. The boot capacity stands at 610 litres.

Safety features include 9 airbags, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and PRE-SAFE system.

Mercedes-AMG EQS is the longest range EV in India with range of 529-586 km (WLTP). It can be fast charged in 30 minutes from 10-80% by a DC charger. The SUV is priced at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).