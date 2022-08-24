Noise launches Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands in India: Details

Mumbai: Noise launched its new Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands in the Indian markets. The neckbands is priced at Rs. 3,999. It is available for purchase on the official website of Noise, Amazon, or Flipkart in Blazing Purple, Raging Green, and Thunder Black colours.

The Noise Xtreme Bluetooth neckbands come with 10mm drivers and ESR technology. It feature Hyper Sync technology that can automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device as soon as both earbuds are separated. The Noise Xtreme also come with environmental sound reduction (ESR) technology. ESR eliminates background sounds.

The Noise Xtreme support Bluetooth v5.2 and are IPX5 water resistant rated. The device offer playback time of more than 100 hours on a single charge when played at 70% volume and a standby time of up to 500 hours.