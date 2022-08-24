Porotta gets stuck in throat; Youth dies in Idukki

Kattappana: A youth choked to death in Kattappana after ‘parotta’ got stuck in his throat. The deceased has been identified as Panniyar native Balaji.

The incident happened when the 34 year old Balaji was returning to lodge after his work in a lorry carrying fertilisers. The parotta, which he bought from Idukki, got stuck in his throat while eating in the lorry.

Though Balaji’s friend and driver took him to a nearby hospital when he struggled to breathe, his life could not be saved. The deceased is survived by wife Shanthi and children Arjun and Aswin.