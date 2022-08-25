BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

Tokyo: India’s ace shuttler HS Prannoy entered the men’s signles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2022 held in Tokyo. Prannoy defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfiansl by ‘17-21, 21-16, 21-17’ in 75 minutes. This was the fourth meeting of the year for the two Indians. Their head-to-head record stands now at 2-2. Prannoy will now face China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, India’s men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun entered quarterfinals by defeating Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore by ‘18-21, 21-15, 21-16’.The unseeded Indian duo will face Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the quarterfinals