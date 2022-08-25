CJI NV Ramana says, Didn’t order release of Bilkis Bano convicts

In response to a petition against the release of the 11 men found guilty in the Bilkis Bano rape case, the Supreme Court issued the notice today. The Gujarat government’s 1992 remission policy recently allowed the release of the 11 men who were found guilty in 2008 and given life sentences for the crimes of rape and murder.

A panel consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Ajay Rastogi, and Justice Vikram Nath heard the case today. On the bench that ordered that Gujarat’s 1992 policy be applied to one of the convicts’ requests for remission, Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath were seated.

Senior Lawyer Kapil Sibal, speaking on behalf of the petitioner, stated ‘14 people were killed, women were raped several times. The question is, under these circumstances, what the judicial review of court in the context of remission is.’

The people were found guilty of the crimes they committed, according to Justice Ajay Rastogi, and the issue is whether or not they were properly eligible for remission under the relevant scheme. Further, Justice Rastogi asked whether this case was an outlier since the states often consider the remission of criminal convictions.