Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Gold price surged in the commodity market. Price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram in Kerala to Rs 38,000. Yesterday also price of the precious metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4750, higher by Rs 25.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.32% or Rs 167 to Rs 51,606 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.66% or Rs 363 to Rs 55,300 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold gained by 0.1% to $1,753.01 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,766. Among other precious metals, spot silver eased 0.2% to $19.13 per ounce, platinum inched down 0.1% to $876.16 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,044.19.