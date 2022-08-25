From Diesel to Electric traction; Identify the affected trains on Indian Railways

The Indian Railways is in the process of converting diesel locomotives to electric locomotives. Zonal Railways is completing this work in stages. The important thing to note is that train speeds increase after switching from diesel to electric traction. At the same time, because of electric traction, the total duration of the journey will be reduced.

The North Western Railway is taking important steps in this direction, which is causing changes in the operation of certain trains. According to the North Western Railway, the operating time of certain stations along the Varanasi-Jodhpur-Varanasi rail service has changed due to the work of switching from diesel to electric traction.

Train number 14854/64/66 Jodhpur-Varanasi will depart Jodhpur on August 30. This train’s operating time is changing between Gotan and Jaipur stations.

Train number 12991 Udaipur-Jaipur rail service will arrive in Jaipur at 1:40 p.m. rather than 1:45 p.m.

Train number 14853/63/65 Varanasi-Jodhpur will depart from Varanasi on August 28. The operating hours of this rail service are changing at the Bandikui, Dausa, Gandhinagar, and Jaipur stations.

Train number 12181 Jabalpur-Ajmer will arrive at Ajmer station at 2:35 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m.