Know all health benefits of eating Papaya

Papaya is a very nutritious fruit. According to nutritionists papaya is the best fruit for weight loss as it contains antioxidants and vitamins.

The fiber content in the fruit also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Consuming papaya helps to remove bad cholesterol from the body and maintain good cholesterol. Papaya helps to get rid of accumulated fat in the body.

Papaya is rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins and saponins. They are powerful antioxidants. Papaya is rich in fiber. They remove toxins from the body and thus maintain a healthy gut.

Papaya is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid. These fatty acids control cholesterol levels by lowering bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). Eating papaya helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels in the body.

Papaya contains polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. They prevent our body from various types of cancer. Papaya seeds also contain isothiocyanate, which prevents the formation and growth of cancer cells.

Papaya protects the kidneys diseases. Consuming papaya ensures smooth functioning of kidneys.

Consuming papaya has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation. Papaya seeds contain vitamin C and compounds such as alkaloids, flavonoids, and polyphenols. Papaya maintains skin elasticity thereby preventing fine lines and wrinkles. Papaya contains carotene. This substance is essential in helping the body regulate the production of a hormone known as estrogen.