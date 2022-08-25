Major road closure announced in this Gulf country

Manama: Works Ministry in Bahrain announced major road closures. The Ministry informed that it is carrying out improvement works on Al Fateh Highway. Due to this, fast lane for northbound traffic will be closed for traffic. The closure will be effective from Friday for one week.

The authority also informed that it is carrying out maintenance works on Al Muasker Highway at its junction with Riffa Avenue. Due to the work, one lane inside the junction for westbound traffic to Riffa will be closed for traffic. The closure will be effective on Friday from 12 am to 12 pm and on Saturday from 12 am to 12 pm.