Release date of ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan announced

Mumbai: Release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Chup:Revenge Of The Artist’ was announced. The film starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan will hit cinema theaters on September 23.

The film is directed by R Balki is an homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 film, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’. It also mark the debut of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. ‘It marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw ‘Chup’ and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch,’ said Balki.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts trains to these states: Full list

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt also play lead role in the film. The screenplay is written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani. Chup is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayanthilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde.