Shinde camp MLAs arrive at Maharashtra Assembly with placard criticising Aditya Thackeray

A mocking caricature of former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray appeared on a poster carried by Shiv Sena MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp as they arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday.

Aaditya Thackeray is depicted riding a horse in the other way on the poster held by the Sena rebels. It accused Aaditya Thackeray of breaking the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition by insisting on running for 151 seats in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the 2019 elections, they accused the Thackerays of ‘crushing Hindutva ideology for the CM’s chair.’ The poster further claimed that Aaditya Thackeray did nothing but sit at home while handling the environment portfolio. The poster stated that he was touring the state after losing government. ‘After getting chairs (CM and minister portfolio), you sacked Shiv Sainiks. After losing governance, you are roaming door to door,’ the poster said.

On the grounds of the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday, a fight broke out between MLAs from the factions of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is controlled by the Uddhav-led Sena group, is allegedly corrupt, according to banners held by the MLAs of the ruling faction led by the rebel Sena MLAs and the BJP.