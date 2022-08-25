Two aides of BJP leader Sonali Phogat charged with her murder in Goa

After a post-mortem revealed ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ on BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s body, the Goa Police on Thursday charged Sonali Phogat’s associates with murder. In the case involving Phogat’s death, Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added to the charges.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi are the two friends who are suspected of killing Phogat. The arrested accused, however, have not yet been taken into custody. ‘We haven’t arrested the accused as of now. Our investigation has just started. In order to make any arrests, we need to have something to the effect,’ said Goa DGP Jaspal Singh.

‘The post mortem report mentions injury marks. These injuries occurred while she was in the hotel. However, these are not serious injuries. We are looking into all aspects,’ DGP added. In his Wednesday complaint to the Anjuna police, Rinku Dhaka, the brother of Phogat, named both accused. Phogat had Sagwan and Wasi with her when she arrived in Goa on August 22.

The CCTV footage from the hotel where Phogat was staying is being checked into by the police. The police have also confiscated Sagwan and Wasi’s cell phones. The death of Sonali Phogat occurred on August 23. In Goa, she had a heart attack. On August 22, Sonali and a few of her team members left for Goa. Up until August 24, the actress was expected to stay there. On the evening of August 22, Sonali went out to party and return the following day. She was transported to a hospital a few hours later.