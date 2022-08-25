West Bengal government to include GTA staff in pension scheme

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and former Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) staff will now be protected by a new wage scheme that is similar to that of state government workers, according to Mamata Banerjee’s administration.

The state government has decided to bring all GTA employees, including all of its deemed employees who were formerly employed by the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, under the revised pay structure similar to that which is applicable to the employees of the state government under the West Bengal Services(Revision of Pay and Allowance) Rules, 2019, according to a press release from the Home department ( ROPA 2019).

The Darjeeling Gorkha Autonomous Hill Council Employees’ (Death-cum-Retirement Benefit) Scheme, 2000, will also be enlarged by the government to ex-employees of the GTA as well as to those who were hired on or after 2011 under the GTA Act, 2011, with a similar structure to that which is applicable to those working for the state government under ROPA 2009 and ROPA 2019.