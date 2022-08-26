4 minor girls raped after forced to drink liquor in a convent in TVM; 4 men detained

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested four men for allegedly trespassing into a convent and sexually assaulting four girls after forcing them to drink liquor. The shocking incident happened at a convent in Kadinamkulam on Wednesday night.

Two of the accused were held when a night patrol team of the police noticed their presence in an area near the nunnery situated in a rural area a day ago. Their alleged trespassing of the compound of a religious institution and the motive behind it were revealed during their interrogation. The arrested persons have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 460 (All persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night).

Based on the inputs provided by the accused, a woman police officer visited the institution and took statements of the minor girls and it was disclosed that they had been subjected to sexual abuse for quite some time. Two others were arrested on the basis of the statements of the victims, they said. Police have initiated probe to find whether there were more persons involved. The investigating officials suspect that the accused in custody have received support from some others to rape the girls.