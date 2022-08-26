Telangana BJP MLA’s supporters stage protest against his arrest, clash with police

On Friday, a small group of Raja Singh’s supporters attempted to protest against the BJP leader’s arrest on Asif Nagar Road. Singh is a suspended Telangana MLA. Days after being granted bail in a case involving hate speech, Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act.

When the police attempted to stop them from burning the effigy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Raja Singh’s followers and the police got into a fight. The police then took the supporters into jail.

In a video that has now gone viral, Congress leader Ayesha Farheen can be seen threatening to kill suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

Following his alleged words against Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in a video that was later removed by the social media network on which it was posted, Raja Singh was first arrested by the city police on Tuesday.

According to a police statement, he has a history of giving inflammatory and provocative statements that frequently divide communities and cause public disorder. The detainee could not be eligible for immediate bail under the PD Act.