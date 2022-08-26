Artificial sweeteners may raise blood sugar levels and harm gastrointestinal health, according to a new study.

According to recent peer-reviewed studies, artificial sweeteners may actually raise blood sugar levels.

Immunologist Professor Eran Elinav of the Weizmann Institute of Science highlighted the fact that it is no longer safe to presume that artificial sweeteners are not harmful to people’s health and expressed alarm about their intake.

According to a study published in the journal Cell, sucrose and saccharin consumption impairs healthy adults’ capacity to eliminate glucose from their systems.

A rodent research eight years ago raised red flags about artificial sweeteners, and the most recent study has confirmed those worries.

According to Elinav, who spoke to The Times of Israel, ‘They may have actually aided in the escalation of the same epidemic that they were were designed to combat.’

According to Elinav, it is dangerous to assume that sweeteners give you a quick burst of sweetness without any negative effects on your health.

During the experiment, mice that had some of the participants’ faeces transplanted into them developed no bacteria of their own.

In rats fed the faeces of people whose glucose tolerance was most adversely affected by sweeteners, sweets decreased the ability to eliminate glucose.

This supported the notion of the scientist that sweets are impacting gut bacteria because altering the microbiome can change glucose tolerance.