Coal smuggling case: West Bengal Police questions officials

In the matter of coal smuggling, the West Bengal Crime Inquiry Department (CID) is conducting a separate investigation. In connection with its investigation, the CID has called ten policemen from various West Bengal Police police stations. Three inspectors showed up before the West Bengal CID’s investigating officer on Friday.

According to a CID source, Inspectors Sanjoy Chakraborty, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge of the Andal Police Station and the Officer-in-Charge of the Raniganj Police Station and is currently the MPB for Kalingpong, Inspector Dinesh Mondal, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge of the Raniganj Police Station and is currently the Circle Inspector of Bolpur, Inspector Promit Ganguly, who previously served as the Officer-

Three inspectors were questioned by the CID in relation to the coal smuggling case the day before. Inspector Dibyendu Das, Inspector Anindya Dey, and Inspector Subrata Ghosh allegedly received requests to appear at the Bengal police building, Bhawani Bhawan, for questioning. These three West Bengal police officers were questioned by CID yesterday.

According to a CID source, Inspectors Sanjoy Chakraborty, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge of the Andal Police Station and the Officer-in-Charge of the Raniganj Police Station and is currently the MPB for Kalingpong, Inspector Dinesh Mondal, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge of the Raniganj Police Station and is currently the Circle Inspector of Bolpur, and Promit Ganguly, previously posted as OC Raniganj and now posted in intelligence bureau of West Bengal police, appeared on Friday at Bhawani Bhawan, the headquarter of West Bengal police and CID.