Ex-gratia of 5 lakh announced by CM Bommai for those killed in Tumkur road accident

For those who lost their lives in the Tumkur road accident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai announced an ex gratia payment of 5 lakh on Thursday. At today’s Vidhan Soudha, he was responding to the press.

‘Nine labourers died in a serious road accident near Tumkur. This is very unfortunate. It is shocking that the lives of those who came to work have been lost. All arrangements have been made for the treatment of those injured in the accident,’ Bommai said.

He further said, ‘The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the deceased through a tweet, offering ?2 lakh each to the deceased and ?50,000 each to the injured. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this. He said that the police department has been instructed to conduct a complete investigation into the accident.’

The CM responded to the request for permission to hold Ganeshotsav at Idga Maidan in Chamarajpet by saying that the relevant authorities will act appropriately in this matter right away.