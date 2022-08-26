HBO Warner Bros. Discovery’s restructure will result in Max cutting 29 positions in Europe.

Movies and TV shows that were approved by the previous administration are being cancelled left and right as Warner Bros Discovery, the organisation created by the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, continues its restructuring.

Numerous employees in the various subsidiaries have also been laid off. According to a Deadline report, HBO Max in Europe will lay off 29 more employees in the coming months.

Every level of the ladder is affected by the layoffs. One of the staff members that was asked to leave, for instance, is HBO Max EMEA VP Original Programming and Production CEE Johnathan Young. According to the article, the company’s new content strategy and business model are to blame for the layoffs.

The two streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ will eventually be combined. The brand-new streaming service will debut in the US the following year.

According to the article, there will be ongoing commissions and purchases, but only the US version of HBO Max will be responsible for original programming.

It was announced earlier this month that Warner Bros. had cancelled ‘Batgirl,’ a film that had been virtually entirely shot and was just in the post-production phase.

The news sparked a lot of debate and left many superhero enthusiasts in complete shock. An executive from a competing studio referred to the decision to postpone the release of a $90 million film as extraordinary.