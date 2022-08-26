JD(U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh joins BJP

In the presence of party president J P Nadda, Techi Kaso, the sole JD(U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, formally joined the BJP on Thursday along with his supporters. Arunachal Pradesh’s Zila Parishad presidents and members joined the BJP as well.

In a tweet welcoming them to the party, Mr. Nadda stated that the addition of Kaso and other leaders will strengthen the group even more. All of the leaders will raise the BJP’s development journey to new heights by fulfilling their duties for the state’s development, Mr. Nadda claimed.

The BJP now has 49 members in the 60-member House thanks to Mr. Kaso’s addition. After the BJP, which won 41 seats, the JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won seven of the 15 seats it ran for in the 2019 assembly elections. This made it the second-largest party in the state.

However, six of its MLAs joined the BJP on December 25, 2020. Each of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the opposition Congress has four MLAs, and the three Independent legislators who also support the ruling party total nine.

Meanwhile, a number of TRS and Congress leaders from Telangana joined the BJP in the presence of Tarun Chugh, the party’s national general secretary.