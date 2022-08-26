Man posing as doctor arrested for cheating Pune hospital patients, staff

A 36-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of defrauding patients and employees at Sassoon Hospital by pretending to be a doctor and making calls from the office of the Chief Medical Officer.

The accused is identified as Amit Kamble. He chatted to staff members at the hospital or the patient’s families while posing as a doctor at CMO’s office. He asked for money from the relatives of hospital patients in exchange for a promise to arrange for post-mortem reports, an ambulance and other services quickly.

The patient’s relative fell victim to the culprit and sent him Rs 6,300 online earlier this month. According to the police, Kamble reportedly asked for money from a patient’s daughter in order to arrange for medication.

The accused has been charged by police with violating sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Deepak Barge, the investigating officer of the case said, ‘We have arrested the accused. He has been taking dialysis treatment at Sassoon Hospital. He has a criminal record. Further investigation is on’.