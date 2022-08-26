Medical facilities in UAE offer free, cheap Covid-19 PCR tests: Full list

Dubai: Several medical facilities in the UAE have offered free and cheap Covid-19 PCR tests. The offer is announced as schools in the country will re-open for new academic year from August 29.

As per the guidelines issued by the Knowledge and Development Authority in the country, all students aged 12 and above, teaching and administrative staff, and service providers at government schools must obtain a negative PCR test result no more than 96 hours before the start of the new school year.

Here is a list of places where Covid-19 tests are available for free or at low costs:

PCR test for free:

UAE residents in specific eligible categories can get a PCR test free of charge at any Emirates Health Services (EHS) run centre across all seven Emirates. Appointments are by booking only. Residents can use the Covid-19 EHS app to take appointments and find locations of the centres.

Iranian Hospital Dubai: Offers Covid tests for Dh 50 only for students and educators in schools and universities.

Seha Covid-19 screening centres at Dubai Parks and Al Khawaneej: SEHA is offering Covid-19 screenings for Dh50 or free for Emiratis.

First Response Healthcare: Bookings can be made on the FHR website and are available for Dh99.

NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda: NMC Healthcare’s branches in Dubai offer PCR tests of Dh100 in Deira and Dh120 in Al Nahda. NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda, 7am to 10pm.

Right Health Al Quoz Mall: PCR test is offered for Dh 90.

Lifeline Modern Family Clinic: PCR tests will be taken at home. Interested individuals can call on +971524061829 and book slots for Dh99.