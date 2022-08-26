Muslims leave area after release of 11 accused in Bilkis Bano case, not to return until convicts out

Muslims in the Randhikpur village feared for their lives and left the village to move to Devgadh Baria after the Gujarat government released 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case under the remission policy. It’s important to remember that Jamiat built Rahimabad Colony for riot victims in Gujarat in 2002.

The displaced villagers also requested in a letter to the collector that 11 prisoners be sent back to jail and provided police protection before they could return to their community. Rahimabad Colony in Kapdi, Devgadh Baria, was visited by the India Today AajTak team. Many families from the village of Randhikpur have relocated to Devgadh Baria. In Devgadh Baria, Bilkis Bano and her family also reside.

Meet Sameer Ghachi. He moved to his uncle’s home in Devgadh Baria with his twelve-member family, which included three sisters, two brothers, and himself. Sameer Ghachi, a small business owner who sells cars and does driving, stated, ‘First we did not have any knowledge of those 11 rapists and murderers are being released from jail. After they were back in village they had meeting very next day. They looked into our eyes. They bursted so many crackers and played DJ. This is when we started to fear for our life. We therefore decided to leave our village and migrate here in Devgadh Baria. How can they burst crackers and play DJ for rapist and murderers.’

Sameer Ghachi added, ‘We have written letter to Dahod Collector as well that all 11 convicts be jailed again and justice be given to Bilkis Bano. If that does not happen we will not be going back to our village.’ 55 people signed a letter and handed it to the Dahod Collector asking that Bilkis Bano receive justice and that 11 convicts be put back in jail.

Another villager Iqbal Abdul said, ‘Till the time 11 rapist and murderers are not put in jail again and proper police protection to us we will not go back to Randhikpur. Personal life and business is getting affected but we are helpless.’