The behind-the-scenes photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has gone viral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Bollywood is getting ready to make a big comeback on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil period piece directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie is now in production, and fans can’t wait for it to come out.

An internet BTS photo of the actress from the set of the historical drama has gone viral. The picture shows the diva dressed to the nines in a traditional avatar. Aishwarya is captured channelling Nandini for the camera while wearing a stunning lehenga and accompanying jewellery.

Vikram plays Aditya Karikalan, Trisha plays Kundavai, Karthi plays Vanthiyathevan, and Jayam Ravi plays Arunmozhi Varman in the Mani Ratnam-directed film. You will also get to see Lal, Kishore, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi play pivotal roles in the movie.

The novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955, served as the inspiration for the movie. Additionally, it will feature tales of the Chola dynasty and how they grew to become the most influential kingdom in South Asia.

Although it was originally planned to be a stand-alone movie, the filmmakers chose to divide the picture into two parts to improve the viewing experience for the audience. The first instalment will premiere on September 30, 2022, in theatres.