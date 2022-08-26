UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, ‘unrecognised’; Majority in Delhi, one in Kerala | See full list

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 21 universities as ‘fake’ and not empowered to confer any degree on Friday, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh. ‘At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree’, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Delhi has eight fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh. Kerala has one in the list. Full list of fake universities:-

Delhi: All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh: Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University); Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

West Bengal: Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine; Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Odisha: Nababharat Shiksha Parishad; North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology

Karnataka: Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Maharashtra: Raja Arabic University

Kerala: St. John’s University

Puducherry: Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh: Christ New Testament Deemed University