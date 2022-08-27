Manish Sisodia says, BJP a party of illiterates, wants country to be uneducated

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, claimed that the BJP was a party of illiterates who wanted to keep the nation uneducated. The Delhi Education Minister added that the BJP intended to close government-run schools in the nation’s capital in a manner similar to how it did so in other states.

‘Delhi government schools are beyond several private schools. This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep the country illiterate. In their own states, they’ve shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools, under their rule, have shut down,’ During a press conference on Saturday, Sisodia made this observation.

According to him, the BJP is eager to point the AAP-led government in Delhi, and because CBI raids on his home proved unsuccessful, the BJP’s leadership has been making noise about problems with Delhi’s school systems.

‘Tell me, what has been found even after 10 days of CBI raids? If nothing comes out in the alleged liquor scam, then they (BJP) are saying there have been violations in the construction of the schools,’ the Delhi Dy CM said while adding, ‘All these things are false, Delhi’s government schools are fantastic.’

He made a vicious attack on the BJP, saying, ‘This is a party of illiterates and wants to keep the whole country illiterate. They are not interested in school corruption.’