Near its victim, scientists discover a massive sea monster called a Mosasaur’s fossil.

Swimming on Sundays was deadly in prehistoric waters. There were enormous predators in addition to regular predators.

Dinosaurs dominated practically every food chain and food web before an asteroid killed off the majority of them.

Nothing on land, in the air, or in the water could save you from these enormous killing machines.

Recently, a second, huge ‘saur’ was discovered in Morocco. Its fossil has been discovered next to that of its most recent prey, perhaps as a tribute to the predator.

The creature that has been discovered, a mosasaur, lived 66 million years ago, during the Cretaceous epoch.

On August 24, a fossil discovery announcement was published in the journal Cretaceous Research.

The mosasaur, also known as Thalassotitan atrox, was an oceanic apex predator. It might reach a length of 40 feet.

The study’s lead author and senior lecturer from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, Dr. Nick Longrich, described Thalassotitan as ‘an extraordinary, scary species’ in a statement.

According to Longrich, as described by Newsweek, ‘imagine a komodo dragon crossed with a great white shark crossed with a T. rex crossed with a killer whale.’