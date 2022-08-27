Traffic delayed after significant portion of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway collapses

A gaping crack in the road in front of the Supertech building, which is located close to Noida’s Sector 96, caused traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be disrupted. Authorities have blocked off the area, which is causing traffic to slow down.

There are often traffic jams on the expressway because authorities have been fixing it for a long time. Traffic police who have been posted nearby are working to clear backed-up traffic caused by the blocked road.

The six-lane Noida-Greater Noida Expressway runs from Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Greater Noida. It was built for about Rs 400 crore.