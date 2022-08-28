410 illegal buildings around Taj Mahal marked by ASI for demolition

Within the Taj Mahal’s version of the popular area, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recorded at least 410 illegal constructions. The marking of the illegally built structures occurs on the same day that two towers in Noida were demolished for breaking rules.

In Agra, the ASI has reported 2240 constructions that are taking place close to the Taj Mahal and other city landmarks. A total of 410 of these structures, the majority of which are located close to the Taj Mahal, have even been ordered to be torn down by the ASI.

The Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri are the two locations with the most illegal construction, according to ASI. There are illegal encroachments all around other less well-known sites as well. Within 250 feet of the Sikandra Police Station, a 15-store shopping complex has just been built in front of Akbar’s Tomb. For the complex, demolition orders have been issued, but nothing has been done as of yet.

Although the National Green Tribunal has issued a second order for the demolition of buildings built illegally in the Yamuna River flood plain, very little has been done to address the 12 multi – story buildings that have been built in the flood plain. Only a few of the border walls were taken down.