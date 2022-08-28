Actor Markand Soni remembers giving health advice to SRK

With Brahmastra, actor Markand Soni returns to acting after a hiatus of more than 12 years. He appeared as a kid actor in a number of TV advertisements and well-known programmes. Shah Rukh Khan hosted one of them, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain.

Markand recalls his experience on the programme alongside Bollywood star Badshah. Recalling the day when he gave health advice to Shah Rukh Khan, the now 25-year-old actor said, ‘One day backstage I saw him smoking. So I walked up to him and asked ‘Sir, smoking? It is not good’. Markand continued by saying that he would not even dare to say this to someone now. ‘Back then I walked up to him, very innocently, and I was like ‘Sir you shouldn’t do it. Sir aapko pata hai, isse cancer hota hai [Sir, do you know that it causes cancer?]’, he recalled.

The innocence of Markand made King Khan turned around and handed his assistant the cigarette bud he was smoking. He then said, ‘Okay, I will not smoke from now on’.

This, in Markand’s opinion, was the kindest thing anybody could do. Shah Rukh adhered to his word. The actor recalls that every time Shah Rukh saw the child approaching him, he would conceal his cigarette in his palm or pass the cigarette to someone else before Markand could see.

Although Markand recalls that he used to catch Shah Rukh off guard and would frequently exclaim, ‘Sir is lying’, Well, now he thinks King Khan was quite considerate.

Markand has appeared in CID episodes, Sunaina and Bhoot and Friends in addition to this well-liked quiz programme starring Shah Rukh. On September 9, his forthcoming film Brahmstra will be released in theatres. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play key roles in the film.