Blaupunkt launches over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: German consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt launched new over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones named Blaupunkt BH51 in the Indian markets. Blaupunkt BH51 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available for purchase via the company website and Amazon in Black and Blue colours.

The new over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones pack 40mm dynamic driver alongside inbuilt microphones. The Blaupunkt BH51 feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and pack a 360mAh battery. It will deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on. The headphones are claimed to offer 180 minutes of playback time with just a 10 minutes of charging.

Also Read: Asus launches 6 Creator Series laptops in India: Details inside

The new headphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres for pairing with compatible smart devices. They also include an AUX connector. It comes with a dual connectivity feature.