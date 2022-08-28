Days after being dropped from BJP parliamentary board, Gadkari says ‘One should never indulge in use and throw’

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Roads, Transport, and Highways, said this while speaking to a group of entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Saturday. ‘A man is not finished when he is defeated; he is finished when he quits,’ he said.

Additionally, he claimed that the most important asset for anyone working in politics, social work, or business is their ability to build relationships. ‘Hence, one should never indulge in use and throw. Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone’s hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun,’ The BJP leader, who recently made headlines after being kicked off his party’s parliamentary board, made the statement.

Gadkari remembered the time when Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar asked him to join the party for a better future during his days as a student leader. ‘I told Shrikant I would die by jumping into a well but won’t join Congress because I don’t like the ideology of the party,’ said Gadkari.

The Union minister urged aspiring entrepreneurs to never give up on their goals, reminding them of the wise words written in former US President Richard Nixon’s autobiography: ‘A man is not finished when he is defeated; he is finished when he quits.’