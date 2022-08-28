Ducati launches Streetfighter V2 in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati launched its fastest street naked motorcycle named Streetfighter V2 in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V2 are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

It is available in a single variant and in single colour – Ducati Red. The bike offers 3 riding modes -Sport, Road, and Wet.

The motorbike is powered by 955cc Superquadro twin cylinder engine. The engine complies with Euro 5 regulations. The motor produces 153 hp at 10,750 rpm and the torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle features twin-pod headlight with V-shaped LED DRL, a muscular fuel tank, flat handlebar, silver-coloured radiator shrouds, sporty engine cowl, split-style saddle, single-sided swingarm, and an underbelly exhaust setup. It also equips full-LED lighting, cornering ABS with slide-by-brake function, traction control system, wheelie control, a bi-directional quickshifter, engine brake control and a 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard.

The Streetfighter V2 is equipped with 5-spoke wheels and the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires: 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear.