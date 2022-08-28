MA Khan, leader in Telangana Congress, leaves party, blames Rahul Gandhi

The former Rajya Sabha member MA Khan resigned from the party in Telangana on Saturday as Congress continued to suffer losses. ‘The Indian National Congress party has completely failed to persuade the public that it can reclaim its former grandeur and lead the country forward,’ Khan wrote in a letter to senior Congress leadership.

After Rahul Gandhi took on the role of vice-president of the party committee, he claimed, the party began to wane. From the block level to the booth level, ‘he has a different thought process of his own, which doesn’t match with any member,’ Khan said. He said that he had been a part of the party for more than 40 years, starting back when he was a student.

‘The senior leaders are forced to resign from the party because the top leadership is not making any attempts to reactivate the party’s grassroots cadres and continue serving the country with the same commitment and dedication that the party demonstrated under the leadership of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi Ji, Sanjay Gandhi Ji, and Rajeev Ji. Given the situation, I had no choice but to decide to stop participating in the party’s operations,’ Khan said.

‘I, therefore, have no option except to disassociate myself from affairs of the Congress Party, hereby tender my resignation to the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) party with immediate effect,’ he wrote.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad withdrew from the party earlier on Friday. He cited Rahul Gandhi and accused him of ‘non-seriousness’ in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress. Furthermore, he claimed that there was a coterie within the party.