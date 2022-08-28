PM Modi says, Khadi can become inspiration to achieve goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat

The dream of a developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat can be realised, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said this on Saturday.

He rued that after Independence, Khadi, or the homespun, was viewed as a lower-quality product, and he urged people to exclusively give goods made by Khadi village industries during the upcoming festive season.

The prime minister was speaking at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ (Khadi festival), which was held on the Sabarmati Riverfront as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

The 7,500 ladies who spun the ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) together on Saturday at the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence set a new record, the prime minister said, adding that it was a great way to honour the independence fighters. On this occasion, the prime minister himself spun the charkha.

‘History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),’ he said in his speech.