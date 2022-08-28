Price, features and variants of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Mumbai: most popular automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki launched its new model of the Alto K10 in the Indian market recently. Maruti Suzuki Alto is the highest-selling car in India. The car was s launched 21 years ago. Till now, more than 40 lakh units were sold in the country.

The new car is available in 4 trims and 6 variants. Customers can choose from four grades of the new Alto K10 – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The price ranges from Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom to Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alto is powered by a 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine. The engine produces 67hp and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The AMT gearbox is offered only on the top two trims. Company claims a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kpl for the Alto K10’s manual versions and 24.90 kpl for the automatic versions.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is being offered in 6 colours – Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std: The base variant of Alto K10 is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has 13-inch steel wheels, a cabin air filter, front console storage space, and digital speedometer. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXI: This trim is priced at Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers several basic features like body-coloured bumpers, manual AC with heater and power steering.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI: The variant with manual transmission is priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the variant with automatic transmission is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh. This trim also comes with additional features like body coloured door handles, roof antenna, front power windows, AUX and USB port, manually-adjustable wing mirrors, 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth, gear shift indicator, 2 speakers, central locking, impact sensing door unlock, and speed sensing auto door lock.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI+: This is the top trim of the car. It is priced at Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission variant and Rs 5.84 (ex-showroom) lakh for the automatic transmission variant. The VXi+ trim features interior silver accents, remote locking, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls with voice control and 4-speakers.