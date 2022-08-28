These super foods increases sex drive

Healthy sex life makes people emotionally and physically active and healthy. A healthy diet plays a pivotal role in making sex life healthy.

There are certain superfoods that are packed with nutrients that can improve libido. Eating these can improve your sexual health and performance by enhancing your libido, increasing energy, and stimulating your blood flow while strengthening your stamina.

Here are some superfoods:

1. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contain high dose of antioxidants along with several heart-healthy benefits. It contains phenylethylamine which can help get things pumping in the bedroom.

Also Read: Follow these tips to have amazing phone sex

2. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc, which regulates the level of the sex hormone, testosterone. Pumpkin seeds are also high in antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, and other essential nutrients that help improve fertility.

3. Watermelon: It relaxes the blood vessels to improve blood flow to the sex organs, which in turn may enhance arousal. It is a good source of potassium too.

4. Banana: Bananas are considered to be great aphrodisiacs. Aphrodisiacs are foods that stimulate great sexual performance. It also contain energy-boosting B vitamins as well as bromelain, a testosterone-producing enzyme. It is a rich source of potassium, a vital nutrient for muscle contraction which is very important for good quality sex.

5. Bell Pepper: Bell pepper is loaded with vitamin C which stimulates blood circulation to organs and is also associated with improved female libido..

6. Strawberry: This fruit is loaded with nutrients like potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, and zinc which contribute to improving libido in both males and females. Being high in vitamin C, they help amp up your sex drive, boost blood flow, and ease stress and anxiety.

7. Beetroot: This is packed with potassium, which stimulates increased blood flow to the sex organs and improves cognitive performance.