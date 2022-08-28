Woman found murdered in North-West Delhi

In the North West Delhi neighbourhood of Adarsh Nagar, a 23-year-old female telecaller was murdered by slitting her throat. It is alleged that the occurrence was the outcome of an one-sided love affair.

According to the neighbourhood police, the defendant carried a knife into the deceased’s office and killed her. The incident happened on Saturday night. Deepa, a local of the Bhalswa Dairy region, has been identified as the victim.

A police source said that the murder suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned to determine the truth. A case has been filed under the pertinent provision and additional legal action is being pursued.

Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West Delhi, confirmed the report and stated that the incident took place at a financial company office in the Kewal Park neighbourhood of Azadpur. ‘The beat constable of the area received information at about 7 in the evening on Saturday that a lady is lying in pool of blood in an office at Kewal Park, situated on second floor. Immediately Police team rushed to the spot and found that a girl aged around 23 years was lying dead in pool of blood’, the DCP said.

The deceased was transferred by police to the mortuary for the postmortem.