All five of the family confirmed dead in Idukki mudslide

Thodupuzha: All five members of a family, who were trapped under debris following a landslide in Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha, were found dead after a five-hour-long search. The mudslide washed the house of Soman of Maliyekkal Colony away, taking the lives of Soman, wife Shiji, mother Thankamma, daughter Shima and grandson Aadidev.

The accident happened at around 3 AM on Monday. The search operation began in the wee hours of Monday and ended by 11 after recovering all bodies. As per reports, the road and crops in the area have been washed away in the landslide. Idukki SP V U Kuriakose had said that a special squad had been deployed to search for the family. Minister Roshy Augustine said the neighbours will be evacuated as a precaution if the need arises. ‘I will be reaching Thodupuzha by afternoon and will only return after ensuring the situation is safe there’, the minister said.

District collector Sheeba George paid visit to the scene. She informed that the traffic in Puliyanmala stretch has been restricted till Monday night. Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert from Kottayam to Kasaragod. Isolated heavy rain has been predicted in hilly regions of the state. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been directed to exercise caution.