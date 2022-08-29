Amitabh Bachchan’s monument is installed in a New Jersey home by an Indian-American family.

A life-size monument of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been erected at the house of an Indian-American family in Edison, New Jersey.

When the statue was formally inaugurated by illustrious community leader Albert Jasani, over 600 people had gathered outside the home of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, a neighbourhood that is frequently referred to as Little India because it is home to a sizeable Indian-American population.

The status is set inside a sizable glass container. Fireworks were sent off during the event, and the Indian superstar’s fan club performed an impromptu dance. Internet security engineer Gopi Seth told PTI, ‘To me and my wife, he is nothing less than a deity.’

Seth has been maintaining www.BigBEFamily.Com, a website for ‘Big B Extended Family,’ for the past thirty years.

Seth immigrated to the US in 1990 from Dahod in eastern Gujarat. He said that the website contains, among other things, a database of Amitabh Bachchan admirers from around the world.

Bachchan is aware of the statue, claims Seth. Although the superstar allegedly warned Seth that he did not deserve this kind of treatment, he continued to do so, according to Seth.