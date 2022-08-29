Emirates Airlines to resume world’s longest non-stop flight service

Dubai: Dubai based Emirates Airlines has decided to resume its longest non-stop flight service. The national air carrier of Dubai will resume non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland and Kuala Lumpur. The services will begin from December 1, 2022.

The non-stop service between Dubai and Auckland covers a distance of 14,200 km. This is the longest non-stop flight service in the world.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: 2 popular pavilions to reopen from September 1: Timings, ticket price

Flight EK448 from Dubai to Auckland will depart at 10:05hrs and arrive at 11:05hrs the next day. The return flight will depart Auckland at 21:15hrs and arrives in Dubai at 05:25hrs the next day. All times are local. EK346 to Kuala Lumpur will depart Dubai at 0330hrs, landing at 1435hrs. EK 343 is scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur at 0145hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0505hrs.

Emirates Airlines earlier started 3 daily A380 services to Bengaluru, India. It also upgraded its daily flight to Perth from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380.