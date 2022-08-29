EV charging times could be as short as 10 minutes; EV adoption depends on more options such as these…

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing. While a critical requirement in the fight against climate change, the sector is having some difficulty convincing skeptics that switching to a sustainable mode of transportation will be worthwhile. The main issue is charging: the availability of enough charging stations along the routes, compatibility issues with different technologies adapted by charging stations and plug points in cars, fire hazard, and charging time.

Uncertainty about where and whether drivers will be able to find a charging station when they need one remains a major impediment to the widespread adoption of electric vehicle mobility. Another major concern for drivers is battery life. Alternatively, how long does it take to charge? Charging is commonly assumed to be more expensive than gasoline. Many people have devised solutions to these issues. An Israeli company claimed in 2021 that it could charge batteries in five minutes. US researchers recently developed a design for charging batteries in 10 minutes.

StoreDot claimed to have invented a new lithium-ion battery that could be charged in five minutes in 2021. To demonstrate its technology to automakers, the company is known for its extremely fast-charging batteries in mobiles, drones, and scooters. Using current charging infrastructure, the company hopes to be able to charge a 100-mile-range automobile battery in five minutes.

Recently, US researchers claimed to have developed a superfast method that can fully charge several EV batteries in 10 minutes or less without causing any damage to the vehicle. They stated that it must be balanced in order to charge the lithium-ion batteries that power automobiles.

One option for charging the car faster is to modify the charging protocol in a way that maximises charging speed while protecting the various automotive battery designs currently in use. According to Eric Dufek, a researcher, ‘We’ve significantly increased the amount of energy that can be pumped into a battery cell in a short period of time. We are currently seeing batteries charge to more than 90% in 10 minutes without lithium plating or cathode cracking ‘,IANS stated.

The model, according to the researchers, will be used to develop even better procedures and to aid in the development of batteries for better charging. Fast charging batteries are being manufactured and may hit the market in the coming years. Meanwhile, there are other innovations, such as moving robo charging stations, attempts to have chargers in parking lots and malls, and so on. Electric vehicle adoption will be slow until charging technologies become standardised and ubiquitous.