Floods; Amid price surge, Pakistan may import tomato, onion from India

According to vendors here, the Pakistani government may import tomato and onion from India due to the significant rise in the cost of various fruits and vegetables in Lahore and other areas of Punjab province as a result of the devastating floods.

‘On Sunday, per kilogram of tomato and onion were available in Lahore’s markets at around Rs500 and Rs400 respectively. However, in Sunday markets both commodities were available at Rs 100 per kg less than that of those available in regular markets,’ Jawaad Rizvi, a wholesale trader of Lahore market, told PTI.

The supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh, and south Punjab has been severely affected by floods, he claimed, so prices will rise further in the coming days. ‘In the coming days, onion and tomato per kg prices may cross Rs700. Similarly, the potato price has increased from Rs40 per kg to Rs120kg,’ Rizvi said.

Vegetables are in short supply in the marketplaces since floods in Balochistan and Sindh damaged thousands of acres of crops. The federal government is allegedly examining the idea of importing tomato and onion from India across the Wagah border. At the moment, Lahore and other Punjabi cities receive their tomato and onion supplies from Afghanistan across the Torkham border.