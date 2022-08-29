Four missing schoolgirls found by Delhi Police near Amritsar

Four Amritsar girls who went missing in the nation’s capital have been found by Delhi Police. On August 24, the father of one of the victims reported the incident after finding that his daughter, a class 9 student at a government school, had not come home from school.

Following that, police discovered that the girl and three of her classmates were gone from Tajpur Pahari Senior Secondary School in Badarpur. The girl’s safety and sensitivity were taken into consideration while the police appointed various teams to investigate the case. The missing girls’ close friends were also questioned.

The Cyber Police and the special staff both provided help to the police. Four girls were closely examined during a local investigation, and information was gathered. When one of the missing girls got in touch with her mother, the police received the tip.

The girls were eventually located in Amritsar when the police attempted to track down the number from which the call originated based on the call.