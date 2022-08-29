Karnataka government’s prohibition on meat in Bengaluru criticised by Asaduddin Owaisi

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, has announced that Ankita, a 19-year-old woman who was set afire by her alleged stalker, Shahrukh, will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 10 lakh. Hemant Soren stated that his government is working to put the man who set a 19-year-old woman in Dumka on fire to justice. The accused was taken into custody.

‘Such people should not be forgiven, they should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents,’ Hemant Soren said. ‘A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching & the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest,’ Hemant Soren said as reported by ANI.