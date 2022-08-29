Plaster of Paris made Ganesh idols banned, affecting Hyderabad vendors

Markets in Hyderabad fill up quickly with Lord Ganesh idols in the weeks leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi, but vendors report that this year’s business has been negatively impacted by the prohibition on Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idols.

Since many people’s daily salaries are earned via this labour, the POP ban has had an influence on business, according to Gangadhar, an idol salesman who has been in this line of work for the past 11 years. According to him, 89 households in Sholapur are run by this business and they are worried about the POP ban.

‘How is it possible to complete one year’s worth of work in two months? After this ban, we are not getting proper materials, and if we do, they are too expensive, so the public is having difficulty purchasing the idols’, Gangadhar said.

‘The materials we use are sourced from Mumbai, Sholapur, and Pune. We are also having difficulties, and our customers are having difficulty purchasing due to price increases’, he added.