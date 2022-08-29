Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Monday. BSE Sensex settled at 57,972.62, lower by 861.25 points or 1.46%. NSE Nifty was down 246 points or 1.40% at 17,312.90.About 1414 shares have advanced, 1989 shares declined, and 205 shares are unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, ITC, M&M, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.