Tata Motors launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier and Nexon: Price and features

Aug 29, 2022, 07:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Tata Motors  launched the Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon in the Indian market..

Tata Safari Jet Edition is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater versions with manual as well as automatic transmission option: XZ+ Diesel 6-seater (Rs 21.45 lakh), XZA+ Diesel 6-seater (Rs 22.75 lakh), XZ+ Diesel 7-seater (Rs 21.35 lakh) and XZA+ Diesel 7-seater (Rs 22.65 lakh).

Tata Harrier Jet Edition is offered in manual (Rs 20.90 lakh) and automatic (Rs 22.20 lakh) variants.  Tata Safari Jet Edition and Tata Harrier Jet Edition  comes with  advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert and Panic Brake alert.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition is offered in 4 variants namely XZ+ (P) Diesel, XZA+ (P) Diesel, Nexon XZ+ (P) Petrol and Nexon XZA+ (P) Petrol at prices of Rs 13.43 lakh, Rs 14.08 lakh, Rs 12.13 lakh and Rs 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.  Tata Nexon Jet Edition comes with premium features  like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, wireless charger and air purifier with AQi display amongst others.

The new Jet Edition SUVs feature Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier, Wireless charger, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), C type USB charger and Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic along with all 4 disc brakes.

 

