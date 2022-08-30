Anganwadi teacher in Tumakuru, Karnataka, tortures 3-year-old child

On Tuesday, August 30, in Tumakuru, Karnataka, a three-year-old boy is accused of being burnt by an Anganwadi teacher for peeing his pants. His private parts were burnt by the fire.

Because the child’s pants were constantly getting wet, the teacher was threatening to burn him with hot tongs. However, it is said that the teacher injured the boy by accidently burning him while doing the act.

The incident was reported from Godekere Anganwadi School in the Tumakuru district of Chikkanayakanahalli. District child rights officers have sent a notice requesting an explanation to the teacher and school authorities.