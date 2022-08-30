Banke Bihari temple stampede; Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath government

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, claimed on Monday that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed as a result of the stampede at the Banke Bihari shrine. The devotees’ lodgings at the shrine, he noted, had not been improved.

On August 20, when a large throng gathered at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan for Mangal Aarti on the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, two persons died from suffocation and many others were ill.

Following his meeting with the head of the Braj Foundation, Vineet Narain, Akhilesh said that the government is ignoring widespread corruption occurring in the region’s development efforts.

During his government, he claimed, large crowds gathered in the Banke Bihari Temple and other places of worship, but no such disasters occurred because his government paid attention to maintaining suitable arrangements for crowd control. He stated that the administration as a whole was concerned with maintaining the chief minister’s security and neglected to pay attention to crowd control at the temple, which is why the stampede occurred.

Akhilesh’s remark also comes after security guards stationed at the temple gates failed on August 28 to clear a large crowd. Videos going viral showed followers walking around the temple in shoes.

The sanctity of the temple was violated by visitors who came in wearing shoes due to the administration’s carelessness, according to Manish Goswami, a servitor, who spoke to India Today. He argued that the guards stationed at the temple gates should be dealt with by the management of the temple.